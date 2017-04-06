Basket with variety cleaning product (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS--Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and to help celebrate, Jill Holter from Lakewinds Food Co-op joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to show some great DIY, earth friendly cleaning products.

What are some earth-friendly cleaning product ingredients?

• Vinegar – Natural cleaning powerhouse! For cleaning purposes, it’s best to use Distilled White Vinegar.

• Baking Soda – This pantry staple has proven virus-killing abilities and also cleans, deodorizes, brightens and cuts through grease.

• Essential Oils – Make great scent additions to products, some even have anti-bacterial properties.

• Olive Oil – You might be surprised that this cooking oil also is a great cleaner and polisher.

• Lemons/lemon juice – Not only do they smell awesome, but they cut through grease and shines hard surfaces.

How else can you make your home more eco-friendly?

• Ditch the paper towels

• Buy bulk

• Invest in reusable bottles (or start using the ones you have)

• Compost

• Recycle electronics

All Purpose Cleaner Recipe:

• 8 oz Distilled Water

• 8 oz Hydrogen peroxide

• 4 tbsp Dr. Bronner’s castile soap ( I like peppermint because it gives off a great aroma)

• 6 drops tea tree oil

• 6 drops lavender oil

Mix it all together in a bottle and you’re done!

Tub & Shower Cleaner



• 8 oz distilled water

• A few drops of your favorite essential oils (I chose sweet orange)

Spray on, wait a few minutes and wipe with a damp sponge.



