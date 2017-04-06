MINNEAPOLIS--Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and to help celebrate, Jill Holter from Lakewinds Food Co-op joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to show some great DIY, earth friendly cleaning products.
What are some earth-friendly cleaning product ingredients?
• Vinegar – Natural cleaning powerhouse! For cleaning purposes, it’s best to use Distilled White Vinegar.
• Baking Soda – This pantry staple has proven virus-killing abilities and also cleans, deodorizes, brightens and cuts through grease.
• Essential Oils – Make great scent additions to products, some even have anti-bacterial properties.
• Olive Oil – You might be surprised that this cooking oil also is a great cleaner and polisher.
• Lemons/lemon juice – Not only do they smell awesome, but they cut through grease and shines hard surfaces.
How else can you make your home more eco-friendly?
• Ditch the paper towels
• Buy bulk
• Invest in reusable bottles (or start using the ones you have)
• Compost
• Recycle electronics
All Purpose Cleaner Recipe:
• 8 oz Distilled Water
• 8 oz Hydrogen peroxide
• 4 tbsp Dr. Bronner’s castile soap ( I like peppermint because it gives off a great aroma)
• 6 drops tea tree oil
• 6 drops lavender oil
Mix it all together in a bottle and you’re done!
Tub & Shower Cleaner
• 8 oz distilled water
• A few drops of your favorite essential oils (I chose sweet orange)
Spray on, wait a few minutes and wipe with a damp sponge.
