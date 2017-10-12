Documentary focuses on addiction crisis in Wisconsin

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The crisis of addiction is the focus of Church Of Felons, an Award-Winning Documentary that reveals the extreme levels of addiction in our area, specifically Western Wisconsin. It follows 4 multi-offense felons as they try to find a second chance after a life of addiction and crime.

The film has been a powerful tool to provide help for addicts, hope for their families and friends, and engaging critical conversation around this important issue.

Director and producer of the acclaimed Church Of Felons joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss the film and the profound impact it making on increasing awareness of the addiction crisis.

The documentary subjects and director will appear live to speak after a screening of the film on October 13, at 6:30 PM at Hastings High School.

Click here for tickets and additional information.

