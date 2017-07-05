Mpls. 'Doggie Walk' for kids education

MINNEAPOLIS - Chef and cookbook author Beth Dooley stopped by KARE 11 with her feisty terrier Charlie to share details about the upcoming Doggie Walk benefiting the Page Education Foundation.

Doggie Walk Saturday, July 8.

Lake of the Isles

2020 W Lake of the Isles Pkwy

Minneapolis, MN 55405

8:00 – 11:00 am

TICKETS: *includes 1 t-shirt and 1 doggie companion

Regular (June 9th-July 7th): $40

Day Of: $50

For each additional dog: $5

Children, 13 years old or younger, FREE! Must be registered with an adult to receive a t-shirt.

Pack Team: $250 up to 8 people & 8 dogs. Save $30! To register call 612.332.0406

You may know Alan as a retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Vikings player and founder of the Page Education Foundation, but he is also an avid runner. In 1979 he became the first active NFL player to complete a marathon. He ran the Ultimate Runner and Edmund Fitzgerald 100k Road Race in Duluth, MN. Local runners are familiar with Alan, who cheers them on as he plays his sousaphone near Mile 3 of the Twin Cities Marathon each October.

Although he’s no longer running marathons, today Alan’s daily strolls around Lake of the Isles, with treats for every dog he meets, have earned him the title of “the dog whisperer”. He greets each dog and their owner by name-or learns their names if he hasn’t met them before-and gets a wagging tail or a smile in return.

In honor of Alan’s passion towards education, commitment to health and love for dogs, the Doggie Walk is a unique opportunity to bring together people in the community from all walks of life to support education while taking a healthy walk and enjoying time with their dogs and each other.

The event begins with check-in at 8 am and the walk at 9 am. Participants will meet Alan Page, enjoy live entertainment, and then walk around Lake of the Isles with their dog(s). Registration for this event starts at $35 and sponsorship begins at $250. This event is open to the public and all ages. There will be an opportunity to receive information about health and wellness from community partners.



