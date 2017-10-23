Downtown Minneapolis Hilton unveils new dining destination

Hilton Minneapolis has introduced a new restaurant and lounge, called Ten 01 Social. The menu, developed by Wisconsin native and Chef de Cuisine Michael Beck, is Northwoods fine dining meets Minnesota melting pot. http://kare11.tv/2h2Hp5R

KARE 4:31 PM. CDT October 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories