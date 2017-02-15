Dr. Seuss's 'The Sneetches the Musical' at Children's Theatre Company

Another of the late Dr. Seuss imaginative books has come to life at the Children's Theatre Company. The world premiere of Dr. Seuss' "The Sneetches the Musical" is being performed now through March 26. (Photo: Children's Theatre Company)

MINNEAPOLIS - Another of the late Dr. Seuss imaginative books has come to life at the Children's Theatre Company. The world premiere of Dr. Seuss' "The Sneetches the Musical" is being performed now through March 26. This is CTC's third original staging of a Seuss production.

Actors Reed Sigmund and LaMont Ridgell joined us on KARE 11 News at 4pm to discuss their roles and the powerful parable about how the surface of things can divide us.

The story: On Sneetch Beach, there’s a line in the sand—Star Bellies on one side, Plain Bellies on the other. That’s the way it is, was, and will be. At least until the sneaky and greedy Sylvester Monkey McBean comes to town with his Star On machine. Suddenly, the difference between the haves and the have nots—those with stars and those without—isn’t so clear. What will the Sneetches do now?

Visit childrenstheatre.org for complete information.

