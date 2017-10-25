Eat Streets Little Tijuana celebrates 25 year anniversary

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - This Halloween marks the 25th anniversary that Steve Wagner and Deborah Dixon took on ownership of Little Tijuana in Minneapolis. In a competitive and volatile restaurant marketplace, Steve is in the kitchen most days of the week with very hands on ownership work ethic.

Steve joined us today to talk about Halloween food and drink specials and costume contest going on through October 31.

Little Tijuana serves authentic Tex Mex food and drinks from noon-2:00 am. every day of the year. Founded in 1964 they were the first neighborhood coined "Eat Street". Specials for food industry workers are offered every Monday.

