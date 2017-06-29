Elevating your summer picnic

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Now that summer is officially here, chances are pretty good you'll be enjoying an outdoor picnic. Trend specialist, Rachael Oelke from Edina's Galleria joined us to today with some ideas to elevate your next picnic from drab to fab!

The following is a listing of items which were shown from Galleria retailers.

--Pottery Barn

--Williams-Sonoma

--Ampersand

--Crate & Barrel

--Pumpz

--Bluemercury

--Barnes & Noble

--Vineyard Vines

--Melly

Visit Galleria at 69th and France or galleria.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV