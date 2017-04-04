Equal Pay Day: How women can close the gender pay gap

Businesspeople holding piggybanks. (Photo: Ron Chapple studios)

MINNEAPOLIS - Equal Pay Day is April 4th, but for millions of women, it’s not a reason to celebrate. The day symbolizes how far into the year a woman must work to earn the same amount a man did in the previous year. This means women working full time in the U.S. need to work 15 months to earn what men did in just 12!

Dr. Brittany Nelson-Cheeseman, Advisor to the Society of Women Engineers chapter at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, says women need to take on more roles in high-paying, male-dominated fields like computer science and engineering to close the gender pay gap.

She encourages girls and women to rise above the challenges and break the high-tech glass ceiling!



