Fall Getaways: Wisconsin's Door County

(Photo: Visit Door County)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking for a great getaway this autumn season? Wisconsin's Door County in fall is a magnet for foodies, photographers and fall color enthusiasts of all stripes.

The vibrant colors are only part of the story, however. In autumn, the county’s orchards burst with ripe apples while its farmer’s markets, harborside restaurants and special events feature a cornucopia of local fare.

Jon Jarosh, Director Door County Visitors Bureau, joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to share some fall highlights.

Food-centric visitors can sample wines at eight different wineries along the Door County Wine Trail; take cooking classes featuring seasonal fare; sample freshly caught smoked fish or enjoy one of the peninsula’s iconic outdoor fish boils. The county is also home to several artisan cheese makers, brewpubs/craft brewers and a hard cider production tour and tasting room.

For more information, call 1-800-527-3529 or visit www.doorcounty.com.

