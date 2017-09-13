Fall is for Planting!

Heidi Heiland with Heidi’s Lifestyle Gardens and their new GrowHaus stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to share her time proven To-Do List to make this season a breeze. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Do not let the September heat fool you, fall weather is on the way and there are steps you can take to prepare your garden for the long winter.

Heidi Heiland with Heidi’s Lifestyle Gardens and their new GrowHaus stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to share her time-proven to-do list to make this season a breeze.

Her list includes prepping soil, installing fall containers and spring blooming bulbs, cleaning up perennials, removing annuals and pruning.

You can visit Heidi's blog for detailed fall gardening duties.

