Fall trends and ideas for outdoor decorating

Bachman's Karen Bachman Thull joined us to talk about the many ways we can extend our outdoor enjoyment by updating with fall décor. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It’s time to celebrate the warm days and cool nights of fall! Bachman's Karen Bachman Thull joined us to talk about the many ways we can extend our outdoor enjoyment by updating with fall décor. Here are some of Karen's tips:

1. Give your outdoor containers a fall refresh! Choose fall plants with similar light and moisture needs. Look for contrasting textures and plant forms. Select tall, mid-height, and cascading plants…Thriller, filler, spiller! Examples of plants for cool fall temperatures include grasses, celosia, kale, heuchera (coral bells), fall-blooming perennials, mums, asters, and mini ornamental peppers.

2. Bachman’s-grown chrysanthemums (mums) are bursting into bloom for a grand finale to the garden year. In rich shades of russet, purple, deep red and gold, mums offer a glorious complement to the vivid foliage of fall. To make your fall transition easy and inspired, consider introducing these beauties into your landscape. From containers, to window boxes, to garden borders!

3. Looking for an easy one-stop fall outdoor décor solution? Try the Harvest Decorating Kit

Everything you need to make autumn decorating a breeze- a garden mum, pumpkin, and corn shocks. Great for front steps or the backyard!

4. Outdoor Lighting. Enjoy the beauty of cool fall nights with creative lighting and warm solutions for your outdoors. Fire pits and accessories can be a beautiful addition to your yard and provide a cozy place to gather, while lanterns and outdoor lighting illuminate the evenings.

© 2017 KARE-TV