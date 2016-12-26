Fighting the flu

Senior man getting an injection. (Photo: Thinkstock, MandicJovan)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Flu season generally begins its untimely arrival in Minnesota at about the same time that we’re all opening gifts and celebrating the holidays with family.

Doctors at the Urgency Room stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 with suggestions on what you should watch for with the flu:

Typical symptoms include fever, muscle aches, cough, and headache. Those symptoms typically last 5 to 7 days.

The flu is a serious and potentially deadly virus, making a flu shot important, especially for children and seniors. Even if you get the flu shot, it is still possible to get the flu, however the duration of the illness won’t be as long, and intensity of the flu won’t be as bad.

Once you notice flu symptoms, you need to see the doctor as soon as possible. If doctors can see you early, they can get you medication that may help reduce the length of the flu.