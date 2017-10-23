Financial Planning Day this weekend

Money Puzzle (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - On Saturday, October 28, Minnesota’s top financial planners will offer free financial advice to the public at the 8th annual Twin Cities Financial Planning Day. At the event, people will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with financial planners and attend workshops to get expert advice on a wide range of topics, from taxes and insurance to planning for college and retirement.

Brooks Bollinger, former NFL quarterback and current financial advisor in Minneapolis, will be the keynote speaker at the event. As a financial advisor, Brooks uses his experience to help professional athletes create and maintain sound financial planning solutions.

Financial Planning Day is a signature event of the Financial Planning Association of Minnesota, which works to increase financial literacy in the community. The Financial Planning Association of Minnesota has more than 850 individual members who specialize in a wide variety of financial disciplines.

Ryan Antkowiak with the Financial Planning Association of Minnesota stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about the event. You can learn more about the event here.

