Finding inspiration at Fall Parade of Homes

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – If you’re looking for inspiration for your home, the 2017 Fall Parade of Homes is underway!

In its 69th year, the Twin Cities Parade of Homes is a resource for Twin Cities’ families to see, free of charge, the entire gamut of new homes and neighborhoods available across the region. This fall, there are 406 new homes open noon to 6:00 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 1.

Laura Marrinan, Parade of Homes style editor, stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to share some of the styles and features you’ll see in some of the homes.

All the homes are free to tour, with the exception of four Artisan Dream Homes and one Special Dream Home where you’ll be asked to pay a $5 donation at the door. Proceeds from the Dream Homes go to the Builders Association of the Twin Cities Foundation to help them build and remodel homes for area families in need.

Free Guidebooks are available at Holiday Station stores and more details can be found at paradeofhomes.org.

