Flower Drum Song opens at Park Square Theatre

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Flower Drum Song is on stage at Park Square through Sunday, February 19. (Photo: Flower Drum Song)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Flower Drum Song is on stage at Park Square through Sunday, February 19.

Based on the 2002 book adaptation by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellowface, Chinglish), The musical is directed by Mu Artistic Director Randy Reyes.

The story takes audiences to the vibrant world of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the 1950s to Club Chop Suey, a nightclub owned by a Chinese-American family. Old World tradition clashes with New World trends as two generations, father and son, struggle to honor and protect their cultural traditions while adapting to the changing times.



Featuring beloved songs such as “I Enjoy Being A Girl,” “I Am Going To Like It Here,” “Don’t Marry Me” and “Chop Suey,” Flower Drum Song is a funny, charming and moving story that explores what it means to be an American. It touches the history of every person whose forbearers once arrived as strangers to these shores of the United States. The play’s exploration of the immigrant journey in the United States remains extremely timely considering our current political state.



Flower Drum Song Performance Schedule

Runs through February 19. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except for Saturday and Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m. All performances are on the company’s Proscenium Stage in Saint Paul’s historic Hamm Building, 20 W. 7th Place.



Ticket prices: $50 and $70. Discounts are available for seniors, those under age 30, and groups. Tickets are on sale at the Park Square ticket office, 20 W. Seventh Place, or by phone: 651.291.7005, (Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday), or online at parksquaretheatre.org. #FlowerDrumSP

(© 2017 KARE)