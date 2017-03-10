Foods to help keep your eyesight sharp

Food to keep your eyes sharp. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – As we age, it's not uncommon for many of us to experience changes in our vision. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss when we get older and is caused by damage to the macula, the part of the eye needed for sharp vision.

Sue Moores from Kowalski's Markets joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to share a recipe including foods that can help you keep your eyesight sharp.

Mango Citrus Salad

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

7 oz. spring mix salad

1/2 cup diced mangoes

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1 bunch green onions, sliced

Kowalski's Citrus Vinaigrette

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large mixing bowl or salad bowl, combine all ingredients except dressing. Drizzle with dressing; toss. Serve immediately.

