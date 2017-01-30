Teeth checkup at dentist's office. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If you know a child needing dental care whose family is unable to provide for that care, help is available during the Minnesota Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile event on February 3rd and 4th, 2017.

Volunteer dentists will be treating children whose families face barriers to care for free. To schedule an appointment, call United Way 211 (just dial 2-1-1), go to www.mndental.org or on Facebook, go to the Give Kids a Smile MN page and click on the button that says “Book Now”.

