Free local farm tours this weekend

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - With the summer growing season here, Twin Cities area local food co-ops want to share exactly where your food comes from with the Eat Local Co-op Farm Tour.

On Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore your local farms as they open their doors for self-guided tours filled with activities for kids, learning and discovery.

Tom Vogel from Seward Community Co-op joined us on KARE News at 4 to talk about the inspiration behind the annual farm tour.

He says the free event is a day to connect with the farmers who grow your food. This year there are 27 urban and rural farms participating.

The tours are self-guided, no need to sign up or RSVP. Note on the guide that icons indicate if tours are on the hour, every hour; open house style; or other.



In addition to tours, some farms have activities for kids, goods for sale, music, and samples. The guide tells you which farms have these value-added experiences.



The tour is funded and coordinated by Seward Community Co-op, Lakewinds Food Co-op, Wedge Community Co-op and more.

