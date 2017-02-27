Free perks you didn't know you have

MINNEAPOLIS - Practically all of us welcome ways to save money and you might be surprised to discover how easy it can be.

Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor of Twin Cities Consumer's Checkbook went looking for perks and benefits included with credit cards, AAA, health insurance plans, and others and found a bunch of free perks most people—even savvy consumers like us—didn't know we had.

Some of these include: Free car seat loaners, tire rotation and flat fixes, tech support, cloud backup of photos, breast pumps, and much more: https://www.checkbook.org/twin-cities-area/free-perks

