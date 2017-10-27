Frommer's Travel Guides author in town for travel show

(Photo: Frommer’s Travel Guides)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – If Friday’s snow has you dreaming of warmer destinations, this is very timely.

The Star Tribune Vacation and Travel Experience is set for this weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The show will give consumers the opportunity to learn more about destinations around the world and immerse in travel for the day. It’s an event where the entire family can learn, plan and book their next vacation!

There will also be travel presentations, including from Pauline Frommer, author of Frommer’s Travel Guides. Pauline will provide insider tips for creating great vacations in all price ranges. She stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the show.

For more information about the event visit www.startribunetravel.com.

