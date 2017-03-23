Gadget Guy features cool new home innovations

(Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--This spring offers a plethora of cool new home innovations. Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg, author of Gadget Nation, joined us on KARE News @4 for some high tech show and tell. Here are the items that he featured.

Gourmia GCM5000 Multi Capsule Coffee Machine -- This first-of-its-kind coffee maker allows users to enjoy the convenience of being able to use just about ANY brand coffee pods including K-Cups and Nespresso capsule. It is an all in one sophisticated machine that is perfect for home or office. It’s $279.99 and you can check it out on Gourmia’s website http://www.gourmia.com/item.asp?item=10083

Ooma Home Monitoring -- A comprehensive easy to set-up do-it-yourself home monitoring solution that protects and alerts users of events within their home. Designed to work with the Ooma Telo smart home phone that provides FREE nationwide calling and standard features such as caller-ID, call-waiting, voicemail, 911 calling and 911 text alerts, the system includes motion detection, smoke/fire detection, water/leak alerts, door and window sensors to provide an all-encompassing protection for your home. You manage the system using an app on your iOS or Android smarphone. http://www.ooma.com/home-monitoring/

HD LED Light Bulbs – The first high-definition lighting designed around the mood of your rooms at home. Here’s a simple 30-second decorating tip: put all of the features of your home in high definition – simply by changing the bulbs. Price $4-5/bulb www.gelighting.com/



Gender Reveal Kit -- What’s the trendiest pregnancy event? A Gender Reveal Party! Family and friends gather and the expectant parents pull a stuffed animal out of the box—if it is wearing a tutu then the baby will be a girl -- if the stuffed animal is wearing a bow tie then the baby will be a boy. For more info go to http://mybabysheartbeatbear.com/gender-reveal-kit.html $39.99-$44.99



Rapid Photo Album Scanner – Convert your old dusty photo albums into space saving digital images. This uniquely designed scanner with patented anti-glare technology converts photographs into digital images without having to remove them from a mounted photo album. Available exclusively from Hammacher Schlemmer, the converter rests on an album page, displays its subject on its built-in 2.4" TFT color LCD, and uses a 14 MP CMOS sensor to scan the photo in as a 700 dpi JPEG. $199 http://www.hammacher.com/Product/89917?promo=search&cmp=cel&trigger=ac&query=photo%20album

