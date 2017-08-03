Gadgets for back to school

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- Ready or not, the back-to-school shopping season is here.

The National retail federation expects spending to be at least 10 percent higher than last year. Steve Greenberg, author of Gadget Nation, stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to share his must-have back-to-school gadgets.

Here's his list:

Professor Einstein — Meet Professor Einstein by Hanson Robotics: The amazingly expressive robot who trains your brain and teaches you science. He connects to the cloud and interacts dynamically with an iPad or Android tablet to talk with you, share his passion for science, challenge you with brain games, and take you on a journey of fun and learning. With over 50 realistic facial expressions and gestures, he looks just like the real Albert Einstein and will make you smile with educational games and science facts. Professor Einstein loves to chat and will answer your questions on a range of topics, from the weather to scientific concepts like the theory of relativity. He is your Personal Genius and guide to a world of wonderment. You and Professor Einstein can both grow smarter over time. You can earn Genius Points by looking out for daily “Data Cards.” Each correct answer advances you up the ranks of genius. Professor Einstein is available for $299 USD at professoreinstein.com.

MyQ Garage from Chamberlain – For more than 70% of kids around the country, the garage is the main point of entry/exit to and from their home. This school year, parents can use MyQ Garage from Chamberlain to better keep track of the comings and goings of their kids by receiving smartphone alerts when the garage door opens or closes, letting you know when the kids leave for school or return home from practice. Homeowners with most any brand of garage door opener made after 1993 can add smartphone control with MyQ Garage. The product includes easy-to-install hardware for the garage, and a free app for the smart device.

TrackR — Keeping track of your child's items is easy this back-to-school season with TrackR pixel, TrackR's newest coin-sized Bluetooth tracking device. By attaching a TrackR pixel to all of your children's valuables — backpacks, wallets, laptops, etc. — you are employing a little memory butler to keep track of all of their stuff. This not only frees up space and time for you to focus on other obligations, but it also gives you peace of mind knowing that your children's belongings will always be accounted for. TrackR pixel lights up and rings loudly when you tap the Item Ringer button in the free TrackR app. You can use this app to locate your items in seconds, and you can press a button on your TrackR pixel to make your phone ring, even if it's on silent. If your item is lost outside of Bluetooth range, TrackR's crowd locate network can help you find it. Anytime another TrackR user is within range of a lost item, the user will receive an update with the last known location of the missing item.

Witti Beddi Glow Intelligent Alarm Clock – The BEDDI Glow is an intelligent alarm clock with a wake up light. With BEDDI Glow you can wake up naturally with sunrise simulating light, listen to your favorite music from Spotify or Apple Music, and customize your settings through the free mobile app. The high quality Bluetooth speaker can play your favorite music while the two charging USB ports can keep your devices fully charged for the day ahead. While rushing to get ready each morning, BEDDI Glow can inform you of real time traffic and weather updates. BEDDI Glow also contains an adjustable mood light composed of 16 million colors. The four alarms can be customized with snooze button settings. BEDDI Glow is available for purchase on www.wittidesign.com, Amazon and in Target stores nationwide for $79.99

D-Link EXO AC2600 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router (DIR-882) – Today's students must learn to multi-task, and the D-Link AC2600 EXO router ensures that this school year's must-do web surfing, streaming and gaming go uninterrupted. The AC2600 EXO router features dual-band high speeds of up to 2,533 Mbps, a high performance dual-core processor that provides powerful wired and wireless network speeds, and AC SmartBeam technology which tracks connected devices for enhanced Wi-Fi speed and range. Easily stream stored music, movies, photos, files, etc. with the USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports. Additionally, the latest MU-MIMO technology allows multiple devices, such as laptops, tablets, and cellphones, to get high-bandwidth Wi-Fi signal at the same time.

Red Cooper Flipwich – When school starts parents need snacks for their kids. Flipwich is the answer. This easy-to-use stovetop grill and press sandwich and Panini maker features twin chambers to create a sealed environment for cooking faster and easier. Copper infused ceramic Red Copper Flipwich is the newest cookware item from BulbHead.com. Simply press, lock the stay-cool handle to seal tight, flip and cook right on your stovetop without the use of oil, butter or spray. Red Copper Flipwich makes perfect grilled sandwiches, toasty, gooey grilled cheese, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, s'mores, other fun desserts and more. Visit www.BulbHead.com. Red Copper Flipwich retails for $19.99.

