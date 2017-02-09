Gift from and for the heart: Go Red Campaign

Hearts Valentine's Day stock image (credit: ThinkStock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn-. - There are a lot of ways to express love on Valentine's Day. and a growing trend is to get your valentine something more creative than roses.

Raed Kakish, Senior Floral Designer and Founder of Indulge & Bloom, joined us on KARE 11 News@4 to discuss how giving from the heart could help save a beating heart. For every $25.00 in sales for Valentine's Day, Kakish will donate $2.50 to the American Heart Association's Go Red fund raising campaign.

Indulge and Bloom locations:

Calhoun Commons, 2054 Excelsior Blvd, Suite 200. Minneapolis.

Gaviidae Common, 651 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Mall of America, 314 North Garden, Bloomington.

