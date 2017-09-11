Go behind the scenes at Lela Restaurant

Lela Restaurant in Bloomington is serving up special seven-course dinners in September. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here's something for foodies to celebrate. Lela Restaurant in Bloomington will be hosting six Chef’s Counter Omakase events, meaning Chef’s Choice, in September.

The exclusive seven-course menu with wine pairings has been crafted by Executive Chef Stewart Woodman.

Chef’s Counter Omakase is an intimate and unique dining experience for up to 10 lucky diners at the Chef’s Counter, which overlooks the restaurant's open concept kitchen. Diners will be delighted by a unique menu and will have a chance to go back into the kitchen for a behind-the-scenes look at how the dishes are made.

Dates for Chef’s Counter Omakase Marathon 2017 will be September 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and concludes at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made online at http://www.lelarestaurant.com/omakase.

