Grand Red Tasting kicks of MN Monthly's Food & Wine Experience

Pat Evans, KARE 2:51 PM. CST February 28, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Callie Andersen from Minnesota Monthly’s Food & Wine Experience and Daniel Green from Brand Kaskaid Hospitality joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the upcoming Grand Red Tasting taking place Friday, March 3 at Muse Event Center. 

The Grand Red Tasting kicks-off Minnesota Monthly’s 23rd Annual Food & Wine Experience taking place Saturday, March 4 & Sunday, March 5.  This intimate high-end tasting pairs fine wine with gourmet bites from Crave, Avenida Cocina & Bar, BLVD Kitchen & Bar and Union Rooftop Bar & Grill, along with live music.

All wines featured at the event retail at $20 or higher and showcase the best from vineyards across the globe. All attendees receive a complimentary Riedel wine glass for tasting, and complimentary valet is available. Tickets are on sale for $90 in advance or $95 at the door – subject to availability.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FoodWineShow.com. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

