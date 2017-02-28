Grand Red Tasting kicks of MN Monthly's Food & Wine Experience

Grand Red Tasting (Photo: TJ Turner)

MINNEAPOLIS - Callie Andersen from Minnesota Monthly’s Food & Wine Experience and Daniel Green from Brand Kaskaid Hospitality joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the upcoming Grand Red Tasting taking place Friday, March 3 at Muse Event Center.



The Grand Red Tasting kicks-off Minnesota Monthly’s 23rd Annual Food & Wine Experience taking place Saturday, March 4 & Sunday, March 5. This intimate high-end tasting pairs fine wine with gourmet bites from Crave, Avenida Cocina & Bar, BLVD Kitchen & Bar and Union Rooftop Bar & Grill, along with live music.



All wines featured at the event retail at $20 or higher and showcase the best from vineyards across the globe. All attendees receive a complimentary Riedel wine glass for tasting, and complimentary valet is available. Tickets are on sale for $90 in advance or $95 at the door – subject to availability.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FoodWineShow.com. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

