Grease is the word at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

The beloved musical Grease is showing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. (Photo: Courtesy: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Grease, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, is now playing on the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres main stage through the fall. Join Danny, Sandy and the whole gang at Rydell High for a high-octane party that entertains from start to finish!



Grease is a nostalgic and joy-filled evening loaded with jukebox jingles, bobby socks and greased-up hair. The most popular musical in the history of rock ‘n’ roll is packed with explosive energy, vibrant '50s pop culture and unforgettable tunes: Summer Nights, We Go Together, Greased Lightning, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want and many more.



Go to the Chanhassen website for tickets and information, or call the box office at 952-934-1525.

