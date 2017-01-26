Great Northern Festival kicks off new winter tradition

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - A new Minnesota winter tradition is kicking off today. The Great Northern is a collaborative winter experience founded by event leaders from the City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and Eric Dayton of Askov Finlayson. The event features 10 days of signature outdoor fun in Minneapolis and St. Paul January 26-February 5.

The Great Northern’s food-focused programming features a blend of all-new original events, as well as heritage events in partnership with its founding partners.

Visit thegreatnorthernfestival.com/ for details on all the action, including “Saint Paul Chef’s Experience” with Saint Dinette, Revival, and Corner Table.

Adam Eaton, Executive Chef at St. Dinette joined us in the KARE 11 Backyard to serve up this special sandwich.

Grilled Lake Trout Bagel Sandwich

1. Sear the lake trout on each side, enough to get grill marks, providing smokey flavor

2. Wrap the lake trout in tin foil with onions and herbs

3. Put the tinfoil pouch on the grill and let it cook through

4. Grill your bagel cut side down

5. Once cooked, remove pouch and bagel from the grill

6. Remove the fish from the bag, remove the skin

7. Place cooked fish on bagel, add toppings of your choice and enjoy!

