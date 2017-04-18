Greg Jennings talks life after Vikings, NFL

Dec 14, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Greg Jennings (15) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (Photo: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Former Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings hasn’t lost a bit of his competitive edge since his retirement in 2016. In fact, he’s more visible in the Twin Cities than ever.

His charity, the Greg Jennings Foundation, is hosting its 10th annual Golf Classic at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins, May 21-22.

Jennings joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss what he's been up to and to talk about his upcoming golf tournament. He says all proceeds will be going to youth and literacy initiatives in Minneapolis and in Greg’s hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

