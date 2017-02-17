Guthrie's The Royal Family serves up comedic jewels

MINNEAPOLIS - Classic American Theater is currently being celebrated at the Guthrie in the comedy, The Royal Family. Based loosely on the legendary Barrymore family, for the Cavendishes, the “Royal Family” of Broadway, the show must go on.

Set in 1920s Manhattan, this American classic centers on three generations of actors, each at different stages in their careers. From an aging grand dame to a promising ingénue, together they confront a choice between secure, yet dull domesticity and an erratic, egocentric yet potentially fulfilling life on the stage.

Actors Victoria Janicki (plays Gwen Cavendish) and David Darrow (plays Perry Stewart) joined us on KARE News @4 to talk about the show and the timeless story of family and the ties that forever bind them together.

The Royal Family is being performed through March 24 at the Guthrie.

