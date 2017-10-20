Halloween themed flight over America at Mall of America

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking for some high flying fun this Halloween season? Throughout the entire month of October, the public is invited to enjoy the Halloween themed edition of FlyOver America at the Mall of America. The 10-minute flight simulation ride brings guests on a breathtaking, aerial tour of the greatest landmarks throughout the U.S. via virtual flight technology.

Now through Halloween evening October 31, the FlyOver America ride will also include:



Broomelda’s Witches Academy Themed pre-boarding experience.



Special video footage of witches on brooms, accompanying you on your journey across America.



Your own Official Witch Academy Diploma to take home.



Spine-tingling Halloween decorations, from black cats to Ouija boards and Halloween skulls!

