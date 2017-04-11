Harlem Globetrotters (Photo: Harlem Globetrotters)

MINNEAPOLIS - The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their unrivaled family show to Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.



The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years.



Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience.



Tickets start at $26 and are available at Target Center's box office, online at www.AXS.com or www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com, or by calling 888.9.AXS.TIX (888.929.7849).

