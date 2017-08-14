'Health Is Your True Wealth' brings women together

(Photo: Thinkstock/dimid_86)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - A summer networking event in the Twin Cities will help show women business leaders how to make fitness and nutrition part of their daily routines.

"Your Health Is Your True Wealth," this month's Encourage Her Network signature event, will take place on Aug. 21, 2017. High-profile author, speaker, entrepreneur and fitness coach Wendie Pett will be sharing her passion on health and wellness with area businesswomen.

Encourage Her Network is a networking community based in the Twin Cities created by women, for women. The monthly events are opportunities to learn, network, and leverage connections.

Ticket prices include lunch, access to member marketplace and donations to Grace 'n Action, a nonprofit chosen for the August Community Spotlight.

Your Health Is Your True Wealth

Aug. 21, 2017, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Hotel

3200 East 81st Street, Bloomington, MN 55425

