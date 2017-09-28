Healthier options for football season snacking

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--The football season brings a lot of us together to cheer on our favorite teams and along with that comes tables loaded with calorie packed drinks and appetizers.

Brenna Thompson, MS, LD, RD a Nutritional Weight & Wellness dietitian joined us in studio to show us some delicious healthier options for game day snacks.



For instance, try making Wild Rice Meatballs instead of a sugar-filled barbeque version. Or perhaps you’re trying to cut down your mindless chip consumption? Sweet Potato Fries will be sure to satisfy you and your guests. Last but not least, why not sub out starchy and sugary potato salad for Crunchy Broccoli Salad. All of these are crowd favorites, regardless of who you’re cheering for!



For more information, please visit the Nutritional Weight and Wellness website: weightandwellness.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV