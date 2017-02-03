Healthy diet and the brain

New technology could help you control computers with your thoughts. (Photo: (Photo: Photo Disc))

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We know a healthy diet can shrink our waistlines -- but did you know it may also help prevent our brains from shrinking? New research shows older people who ate a traditional Mediterranean-type diet had less brain shrinkage and a lower risk of developing cognitive problems and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Jesse Corry, a neurologist with Allina Health, stopped by the show today to discuss the latest findings and how certain foods may protect our brains.

