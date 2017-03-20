Healthy food swaps for better nutrition

Waldorf salad with yogurt dressing. (Photo: Courtesy: Midwest Dairy Association)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - March is National Nutrition Month and it’s the perfect time for us to look at swapping out some unhealthy ingredients in recipes with more nutritious options.

Alex Larson, registered dietitian with Midwest Dairy Association, visited KARE 11 News at 4 to show us how to swap three different foods often found in popular recipes for healthier options to get the most nutritional value.

Alex started with the ever-popular breakfast meal, oatmeal. Many people cook their oatmeal in water. If you simply exchange the water for milk, you’ll be adding nine essential nutrients and eight grams of high-quality protein.



The second recipe shows the use of yogurt in a salad dressing. Alex demonstrated how to make a Waldorf Salad that includes plain yogurt in the recipe. This will boost the nutrition of a classic dish by adding protein, calcium and B-vitamins.



The third swap is not necessarily a swap, but simply a reminder to add flavor and nutrition to your dishes with cheese. Cheese is packed with essential nutrients and can add sophistication to your menu with its wide variety of flavors and textures. If you are lactose intolerant, cheese can meet your needs as natural, hard cheeses such as Cheddar, Colby, mozzarella and Swiss contain little to no lactose.

For more information visit midwestdairy.com.

