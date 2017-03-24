Healthy spring snacking: Trail mix

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--It can be difficult to stay healthy when you’re on-the-go during spring break. Instead of grabbing the chips and soda, LaDonna Sanders from Seward Co-op shares tips for healthy snacks that are easy to make and easy to carry with you on any adventure. Seward Co-op is a 44-year-old grocery co-op with a strong commitment to giving back to its community.
Protein Lovers Trail Mix
Ingredients:
1 cup Blue Diamond slightly salted almonds
2 x sticks organic sugar free nitrate free pepperoni sticks
1 x stick sugar free nitrate free beef jerky
1 cup peanut butter filled pretzels
1 cup crackers or other dry snack of choice (optional)
Instructions
Chop the pepperoni sticks and beef jerky into bite size pieces.
Mix all the ingredients and put in a baggie/jar for easy transportation!
Sweet & Spicy Wasabi Trail Mix
Ingredients:
2 heaping tablespoons of wasabi peas
2 heaping tablespoons of dried sweetened cranberries
2 heaping tablespoons of peanuts
2 heaping tablespoons of cashews
Instructions:
Combine, mix and package
Superfood Mix
Ingredients:
½ cup goji berries
½ cup mulberries
¼ cup dried cranberries or dried cherries
⅓ cup cashews (raw or roasted & unsalted)
⅓ cup sliced almonds (toasted)
2-3 sections of dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces
Instructions
Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl and serve
Store in an air-tight container for up to 7-10 days
Trail Mix for Demo: please bring ingredients to prepare on-air
Brain-Boosting Breakfast Trail Mix
Ingredients:
2 cups Ancient Grains + Multi Grain Cheerios
¼ cup raw sunflower seeds
¼ cup dried blueberries
¼ cup dark chocolate covered coffee beans
Milk
Yogurt
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients together so they are evenly distributed! Serve with milk, yogurt, or all on its own.
Website: www.seward.coop
Facebook: Facebook.com/seward.coop
Twitter: @sewardcoop
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs