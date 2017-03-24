Healthy spring snacking: Trail mix

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--It can be difficult to stay healthy when you’re on-the-go during spring break. Instead of grabbing the chips and soda, LaDonna Sanders from Seward Co-op shares tips for healthy snacks that are easy to make and easy to carry with you on any adventure. Seward Co-op is a 44-year-old grocery co-op with a strong commitment to giving back to its community.

Protein Lovers Trail Mix

Ingredients:

1 cup Blue Diamond slightly salted almonds

2 x sticks organic sugar free nitrate free pepperoni sticks

1 x stick sugar free nitrate free beef jerky

1 cup peanut butter filled pretzels

1 cup crackers or other dry snack of choice (optional)

Instructions

Chop the pepperoni sticks and beef jerky into bite size pieces.

Mix all the ingredients and put in a baggie/jar for easy transportation!

Sweet & Spicy Wasabi Trail Mix

Ingredients:

2 heaping tablespoons of wasabi peas

2 heaping tablespoons of dried sweetened cranberries

2 heaping tablespoons of peanuts

2 heaping tablespoons of cashews

Instructions:

Combine, mix and package

Superfood Mix

Ingredients:

½ cup goji berries

½ cup mulberries

¼ cup dried cranberries or dried cherries

⅓ cup cashews (raw or roasted & unsalted)

⅓ cup sliced almonds (toasted)

2-3 sections of dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl and serve

Store in an air-tight container for up to 7-10 days

Brain-Boosting Breakfast Trail Mix

Ingredients:

2 cups Ancient Grains + Multi Grain Cheerios

¼ cup raw sunflower seeds

¼ cup dried blueberries

¼ cup dark chocolate covered coffee beans

Milk

Yogurt

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together so they are evenly distributed! Serve with milk, yogurt, or all on its own.

