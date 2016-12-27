Heart attack risk can increase over the holidays

Man suffering a heart attack. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The recent celebrity deaths of Carrie Fisher and Alan Thicke have brought renewed attention to heart health, especially over the holidays.

Dr. Kevin Harris, a preventive cardiologist at the Minneapolis Heart Institute, says cardiac arrest can come without warning. Studies have shown deadly heart attacks increase in the winter months, with some indication they spike on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Harris says it’s not really well understood why the holidays bring an increased heart attack risk, but there are many possible explanations, including emotional stress around the holidays. Cold weather also can be a trigger, particularly if people are doing strenuous activities that they don’t normally do such as snow shoveling. There are also other factors that may contribute such as excess salt and food intake.

Dr. Harris says cardiac arrest happens when the heart stops related to an abnormal heart rhythm. A common cause of this would be a heart attack which is due to abnormal blood supply to heart muscle related to clogging of the arteries. The symptoms of a heart attack usually include chest pressure and shortness of breath. Particularly at the holidays, patients often delay getting seen because they don’t want to disrupt family activities. So if anyone is having concerning symptoms, it’s very important to get seen early after onset of symptoms. Wherever possible, people should avoid severe physical exertion and of course severe emotional stress whenever possible.

For preventive care, Dr. Harris says the most important concepts haven’t changed; they include avoiding tobacco, watching blood pressure, eating healthy food in reasonable quantities and getting regular exercise. People should work with their doctors to make sure cholesterol and blood pressure are well controlled. Physicians can help patients decide who requires certain tests or medical treatments that may help us prevent heart attacks.