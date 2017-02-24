Heart healthy Salmon from Bonicelli Kitchen

MINNEAPOLIS--February is heart health month and on KARE 11 News@4 we have been focusing on the importance of proper nutrition. Mary Bonicelli, owner and Executive Chef of Bonicelli Kitchen joined us to show us some heart healthy recipes.

Bonicelli Kitchen, located NE Minneapolis is a European Bistro that serves seasonal scratch made small plates offerings. Bonicelli provides a to-go food and breakfast options as well. Fresh meal delivery is available for those wanting a one time or long term solution of delicious meals brought to the front door. www.bonicellikitchen.com

Glazed Salmon



1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cornstarch

2 teaspoon canola oil

=====

4 6 ounce salmon filets (skin-on)

Instructions :

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Step 1:

Combine brown sugar, salt, and cornstarch in a small bowl. Pat salmon dry with papertowels,

season flesh side with salt and pepper. Rub each piece of salmon with 1/4 of the rub.

Step 2:

Heat oil in a oven proof skillet over medium high heat. Sear salmon flesh side down for 1

minute. Flip and sear skin side down for one minute.

Step 3:

Place in oven for 7 to 10 minutes until fish reaches an internal temperature of 125 degree at

thickest part. Flesh will still have some transluscency .

Citrus Avocado Pistachio Salad w/ Turmeric

Dressing



1/4 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic (minced)

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. turmeric

1/4 avocado (peeled and pitted)

1 lemons lemon (zested and juiced)

kosher salt to taste

=====

2 cups mixed greens of your choice

1 Grapefruit (peeled and sectioned)

2 blood orange (peeled and sectioned)

1 3/4 ripe avocado (peeled and sliced)

1/3 cup roasted unalted pistachios

flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions :

Step 1:

Blend olive oil, garlic, honey, turmeric, 1/4 cup avocado and lemon zest and juice together

using a blender or an immersion blender.

Step 2:

Arrange greens, grapefruit and orange sections and avocado slices on a plate. Sprinkle with

pistachios and sea salt and pepper. Drizzle with dressing and serve.





