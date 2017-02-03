Heart smart Chipotle Chicken Bowls

(Credit: Macy's)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Macy's and the American Heart Association have united again for Go Red For Women. Macy's Chef and Food Director, Susan Johnson, joined us on KARE 11 News@4 to highlight the importance of healthy eating and cooking. She showed how to make Chipotle Chicken Bowls with Cilantro Lime Quinoa from AHA approved heart healthy recipes online.

Ingredients

4 Servings



For the Cilantro-Lime Quinoa:



• 1 1/2 cups water

• 3/4 cups quinoa

• 1/8 tsp salt

• 2 limes (zested and juiced)

• 1 1/2 cups chopped, fresh cilantro

For the Chicken and Bowl:

• 2 Tbsp canola oil (divided)

• 1 minced chipotle pepper (+ 3 tablespoons adobo sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo)

• 1 Tbsp honey

• 1/8 tsp salt

• 1/8 tsp ground black pepper

• 1 lb boneless, skinless, thinly sliced chicken breast

• 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

• 5 oz packaged spinach, spring greens, or arugula

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes (halved if desired)

• 1 avocado (peeled, diced)

• 1 cup packaged, shredded carrots (or 2 large carrots, shredded)

• 1 cup sliced radishes

• 2 scallions or green onions (finely chopped)

30 min Total time

5.38 Price per serving

480 Calories per serving

2.5 g Sat. Fat per serving

559 mg Sodium per serving



Tip: Serving size approximately 1 cup quinoa + 1 cup chicken per person, plus around 2 cups vegetables



Cooking Tip: A marinade that is cooked like in this recipe can be eaten. But never consume a marinade that raw meat has been soaked in that hasn’t been cooked because it can make you sick.



Keep it Healthy: The ultra-popular quinoa is being called a “super-grain” for the high amount of protein, fiber, and vitamins per serving. It’s also quicker to make than rice so keep this in mind for your next dinner.



Tip: Prefer cucumber chunks to shredded carrots? Cater the vegetables in the bowl to your own tastes, even adding fruit into the mix, like chopped apples or orange segments.

Directions

Tip: Click on step to mark as complete.



For the Cilantro-Lime Quinoa:



• 1 In a medium heavy-duty pot, add water, quinoa, and salt. Bring to a boil; cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until quinoa absorbs all the liquid, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

• 2 Into the quinoa, stir in the zest and juice of 2 limes and chopped cilantro.

For the Chicken and Bowl:

• 1 Into a large zip-top bag, add marinade ingredients: 2 tablespoons canola oil, minced chipotle pepper, adobe sauce, honey, salt, and pepper. Add chicken breasts into the bag, making sure the chicken is well-coated with marinade. Let sit for 10 minutes (make the quinoa as you wait) or place chicken in the refrigerator to marinate for up to 24 hours.

• 2 Into a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, warm remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken breasts and marinade liquid, using tongs to frequently turn the chicken breasts to be coated in marinade. Sauté until chicken is fully cooked, around 4 to 6 minutes depending on thickness. Remove from heat. When chicken has cooled slightly, transfer chicken to cutting board to chop into bite-size pieces. Then, transfer remaining liquid from pan into a small bowl; stir vinegar into the liquid to use as a dressing.

• 3 To assemble, add the greens into the bottom of each bowl. Divide quinoa and chicken among each bowl, along with tomatoes, avocado, carrots, radishes, and scallions. Drizzle with the dressing and serve.



Recipe copyright © 2016 American Heart Association. This recipe is brought to you by the American Heart Association's Simple Cooking with Heart ® Program.





(© 2017 KARE)