Hedwig and the Angry Inch on stage at Ordway

ST. PAUL, Minn. - One of the most anticipated shows of the season, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" has arrived at the Ordway.

The musical has been described as brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny.

The landmark musical written by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage.

It’s about finding your other half; it’s the story of the origin of love.

Cast member Hannah Corneau, who plays Yitzhak, joined us on KARE11 News@4 to about the show, taking it on the road for the first time, and what audiences can expect to see.

"Hedwig and the Angry Inch" runs through February 19 at the Ordway.

Tickets start at $37 and are available online at www.ordway.org, by phone at 651-224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office.

