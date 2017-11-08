Heidi Heiland: Giving the gift of nature

Master Gardener Heidi Heiland from Heidi's Lifestyle Gardens and Heidi's GrowHaus joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss the symbolism of nature as it relates to gift giving. http://kare11.tv/2hmq5Mz

KARE 4:19 PM. CST November 08, 2017

