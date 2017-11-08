Heidi Heiland: Giving the gift of nature

(Photo: Heidi Heiland)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Master Gardener Heidi Heiland from Heidi's Lifestyle Gardens and Heidi's GrowHaus joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss the symbolism of nature as it relates to gift giving.

Evergreens: Symbolize wisdom and strength.



Wood: Represents the great power and energy of trees. Each varietal of tree has special gifts to share with humankind. Even after a tree has been cut down, it still retains some of its vibrational energy. For example, Birchwood symbolizes new beginnings, regeneration, hope, new dawns and promises of what is to come. Using wood on your table will help you feel more grounded and secure because of its spiritual energy.



Candles and Light: Symbolize warmth and love. They are our reminder to “Be the Light” this season! They help us count down to Winter solstice.

