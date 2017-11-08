KARE
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Heidi Heiland: Giving the gift of nature

Master Gardener Heidi Heiland from Heidi's Lifestyle Gardens and Heidi's GrowHaus joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss the symbolism of nature as it relates to gift giving. http://kare11.tv/2hmq5Mz

Pat Evans, KARE 4:19 PM. CST November 08, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Master Gardener Heidi Heiland from Heidi's Lifestyle Gardens and Heidi's GrowHaus joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss the symbolism of nature as it relates to gift giving. 

Evergreens: Symbolize wisdom and strength.

Wood: Represents the great power and energy of trees. Each varietal of tree has special gifts to share with humankind. Even after a tree has been cut down, it still retains some of its vibrational energy.  For example, Birchwood symbolizes new beginnings, regeneration, hope, new dawns and promises of what is to come. Using wood on your table will help you feel more grounded and secure because of its spiritual energy.

Candles and Light: Symbolize warmth and love. They are our reminder to “Be the Light” this season! They help us count down to Winter solstice.

Simple Gifts of Nature at Heidi's GrowHaus

Friday, 11/10: beginning at Noon / 2PM / 4PM / 6PM
Saturday, 11/11: beginning at 9AM, 11AM, 1PM, 3PM
We hold our workshops in our heated main greenhouse.
Come out of the cold and create your containers with expert guidance and fellowship.

 GrowHausMN.com     HeidisLifestyleGardens.com

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories