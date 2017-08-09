KARE
Close

Heidi Heiland showcases her favorite gardening tools

Heidi Heiland educates on simple solutions for today's gardening by showcasing some of her favorite products sold at GrowHaus, her nursery in Corcoran. http://kare11.tv/2vGtOtk

Pat Evans, KARE 4:31 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Heidi Heiland educates on simple solutions for today’s gardening by showcasing some of her favorite products sold at GrowHaus, her nursery in Corcoran.

With busy lifestyles and a focus on foods, learn about today’s tips and tricks to increase efficiency and improve production:

Harvest Containers
Blossom Caddy
Wicker Baskets
Trug and Colander
Water Awareness
Rain Chains
Olla
Tools
Felco #2
Hori Hori Knife
Hand Weeder
Short Spade
No Blister Trowel




 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories