Heidi Heiland showcases her favorite gardening tools

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Heidi Heiland educates on simple solutions for today’s gardening by showcasing some of her favorite products sold at GrowHaus, her nursery in Corcoran.
With busy lifestyles and a focus on foods, learn about today’s tips and tricks to increase efficiency and improve production:
Harvest Containers
Blossom Caddy
Wicker Baskets
Trug and Colander
Water Awareness
Rain Chains
Olla
Tools
Felco #2
Hori Hori Knife
Hand Weeder
Short Spade
No Blister Trowel
