Heidi Heiland sows seeds for spring planting

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Early spring is the perfect time to prepare for the upcoming gardening season. Professional Master Gardener, Heidi Heiland of Heidi's Lifestyle Gardens, and their new GrowHaus joined us on KARE News at 4 to start sowing the seeds with a discussion of some of the suppliers.



Botanical Interests®, located in Broomfield, CO, goal is to inspire and educate the gardener in you. Curtis and Judy started Botanical Interests because they believed that gardeners were not getting the information they needed from their seed packets. Their desire for more information along with their passion for spreading gardening wisdom led them to create a unique seed packet that is not only beautiful, but is also filled with facts, tips, recipes and quality seed.

Livingston Seed

Livingston Seed Company was founded in 1850 by Alexander Livingston. Mr. Livingston is known for developing the first reliable tomato variety and cultivated a total of 31 varieties under the name “Buckeye Garden Seed Company”. The first of these was the Paragon, introduced all the way back in 1870. Under Livingston, the Buckeye Garden Seed Company was first to attempt seed hybridization of tomatoes. Alexander’s hard work fine-tuned the tomato into the fruit we know today.

Seed Savers Exchange is a non-profit 501c3 member supported organization. Their mission is to conserve and promote America’s culturally diverse but endangered garden and food crop heritage for future generations by collecting, growing, and sharing heirloom seeds and plants. Their headquarters is called Heritage Farm, which is located in Decorah, Iowa. Their 890 acre farm is a living museum of historic varieties. Thousands of heirlooms are grown in certified organic fields which include Preservations Gardens, a Historic Orchard and Ancient White Park Cattle, Visitor Center and Gift Shop.

