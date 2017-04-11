Help in choosing the right college

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - For many high school seniors and their parents, choosing the college they want to attend is one of the most impactful decisions of their lives. Sue Luse, founder of College Expert joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the many considerations facing them.

Sue and her team of experts provide professional, personalized college consulting, based on the their individual talents and preferences. Their goal is to help students and their parents make an appropriate college choice. This choice depends on an in-depth knowledge of the student as well as first-hand knowledge of college options.

Sue and her team help students prepare the best applications and essays possible to enhance their odds of being admitted to the colleges of their choice as well as be eligible for scholarships. Learn more at https://www.collegeexpertmn.com.

