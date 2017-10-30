High-tech Halloween show and tell

(Photo: Thinkstock/Ryan McVay)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - This Halloween there are some high-tech ways to do everything from decorating to keeping track of the kids while they're trick or treating.

Verizon Gadget Guru Steve VanDinter joined us with some timely tech show and tell. Here are some of the things he brought with him:

Canary Flex Camera

This outdoor camera with night vision will allow you to keep an eye on your front porch and see anyone playing tricks on Halloween night. Sync to your tablet or smartphone and see who is trick-or-treating at your home before answering the door.)

Hue Lightbulb

Sync to your phone or tablet and change the color to make your home even more spook-tacular this Halloween!

GizmoPal

This is a smart device for kids. It has GPS so through the app, you will be able to track where they are Halloween night. Kids can also call or text home, since the GizmoPal is a phone, and they can track steps and change their voice to sound like a robot or alien.

Google Home Mini

Google Home now comes in a mini version. Using Google Assistant, you can ask Google to play spooky sounds or find out what the most popular costume is this season.

Google Pixel 2

The Pixel 2 features a smart camera that will take beautiful photos of your ghosts and goblins in any light. It also has a fast-charging battery. And just ask Google Assistant to play spooky sounds or scare you to get in the Halloween spirit!

Wemo Smart Plug

Plug your lights and appliances into this outlet and control from your smartphone or tablet. Schedule and sync when your electronic devices turn on and off. It’s also compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Nest Thermostat and online apps.

© 2017 KARE-TV