How to get the most bling for you buck

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. And if you click on a bridal website or hang out in front of the windows at Tiffany’s, you won’t find any evidence to the contrary.

Diamonds remain the number one choice for engagement rings in the U.S. and among the most popular stones in other types of jewelry pieces. But diamonds are often overpriced, and many stores abuse their customers with shifty practices designed to make you overspend.

Twin Cities Consumers’ Checkbook’s undercover shoppers found that in the Twin Cities area, depending on the store you choose, you’ll pay $6,590 to more than $12,000 for essentially the same one-carat diamond and $10,245 to more than $20,000 for a 1.5-carat diamond.

Because you can squander thousands of dollars on an unwise diamond purchase, it’s important to get educated, consider the seemingly endless options, decide what’s important to you, and, most important, shop around.

You can have free access to all the ratings and advice at checkbook.org for KARE viewers until 2/25/16. www.checkbook.org/kare

