How to incorporate healthy fats into your diet

Olive oil stock photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Bad news for coconut oil fans: New research shows it has more saturated fat than butter and lard.

The American Heart Association says despite it being marketed as “healthy," it’s simply not.



Local dietitian Elizabeth Vander Laan with Allina Health says olive oil is a healthy oil that can be used instead of coconut oil, and shares these tips:

• When you’re looking for healthy oils, choose ones that have high levels of monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, which lower cholesterol, and avoid partially hydrogenated oils, which raise bad cholesterol.

• Olive oil -- especially extra virgin olive oil -- is a rock star when it comes to healthy oils!

• Studies have shown that eating olive oil or nuts greatly reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease.

• Research also suggests olive oil could help reduce the chance of breast cancer.

For more information about healthy oils/fats and how to include them in your diet, click here.

© 2017 KARE-TV