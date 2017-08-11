How to prevent a cyber attack

Cyberattack (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The internet can be a great place that keep us all connected, but it can also cause a lot of headaches around things like cyber attacks.

Over the last several years, a growing number of businesses have hired attorney Steve Yoch to counsel them on cybersecurity preparedness and crisis management.

Yoch stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to share five tips for preventing a cyber attack:

1) Invest in active protective software and update regularly.

2) Emphasize employee training and accountability to protect your system.

3) Employ strong passwords and best practices for protecting personal information.

4) Implement a good backup system for disaster recovery.

5) Maintain strong physical control of your networks, both on site and mobile.

Yoch is an attorney at Felhaber Larson in Minneapolis.

