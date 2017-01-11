How to succeed in your own business

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - For the first time since the recovery got underway, entrepreneurship and individual business ownership is at its highest levels since the onset of the Great Recession. And Minnesota is leading the way, ranking first out of the largest 25 states in entrepreneurial activity.

Neil F. Anderson, Founder and President of The Courage Group, a consulting company that specializes in helping people start their own businesses from scratch, joined us on KARE 11 News to talk about what it takes to succeed.

Anderson says there six things needed for your successful launch, start-up survival and long-term success:

1. The idea

2. The money

3. The commitment

4. The sacrifice

5. The time

6. The passion



(© 2017 KARE)